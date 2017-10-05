LITERARY Author to Visit Bend

Pamela Royes, Eastern Oregon author of the memoir Temperance Creek, will visit a writing class in Bend.

“The careful examination of a book influences our own writing,” says Sarah Cyr, who will teach the eight-week memoir writing class Royes will visit on October 12. “Sensorial detail, unique punctuation, thoughtful incorporation of research – we absorb all of this through a deep study of quality writing.”

The class began September 21 and meets weekly until November 9 at Hawthorne Healing Arts Center.

In Temperance Creek, Royes lyrically details her coming of age in the early seventies in Eastern Oregon’s outback, herding sheep and falling in love with her husband, Skip, a returning Vietnam soldier.

