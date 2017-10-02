live at the tower

(Underwater Bubble Show. Photo courtesy of the Tower Theatre)

A Colorful Fall Line Up

When it comes to Fall in Central Oregon, you never quite know what you’re going to get. When it comes to Fall at the Tower Theatre, you can always expect to be engaged and entertained by world-class performers. From giant bubbles and optical illusions to dancing Hitchcock and improvised Shakespeare, the stage will be as colorful as the leaves on the trees.

Tuesday, October 24 at 7:30pm the Tower Theatre Foundation presents Underwater Bubble Show, a delightful spectacle for children and adults alike. Audience members will be transported to Bubblelandia, an imaginary ocean world, to experience a modern-day fairy tale full of music, magic, mime and, of course, millions of giant bubbles in all shapes and colors!

On Monday, October 30 at 7:30pm join the Northwest’s premier dance troupe, BodyVox, for their delightfully creepy Halloween celebration, BloodyVox: Blood Red is the New Black. This is an adult Halloween experience featuring beautiful dancers, a hint of Hitchcock, a touch of zombie, a healthy dose of spooky fun and an infusion of Northwest folklore.

Prepare to laugh in iambic pentameter when Improvised Shakespeare Company takes the stage Wednesday, November 1 at 7:30pm.The rotating five-man troupe, including Thomas Middleditch from HBO’s Silicon Valley, takes audience suggestions to create fully-improvised 17th-century comedy. As TimeOut Chicago says, “this is staggeringly brilliant Elizabethan tomfoolery that’s not to be missed!”

541-317-0700 or TowerTheatre.org