Living Room Theaters to Offer THE BOOKSELLERS Documentary & LIVE Crowdcast Q&A with Parker Posey, Michael Powell & D.W. Young

Living Room Theaters will host an online audience Q&A about the new documentary THE BOOKSELLERS with actress/producer Parker Posey, Powell’s Books founder Michael Powell and the film’s director, D.W. Young. The event will take place Friday, May 8, at 4pm PST on the Crowdcast platform, and will be moderated by Sarah Holbrooke, executive director of the Pinhead Institute, a Smithsonian affiliate.

Beginning today, Living Room Theaters will offer online virtual cinema access to the film through Vimeo. The price will include complimentary access to the live Crowdcast event on May 8, where viewers will have an opportunity to ask questions of the participants. Cost to screen the film is $9.99 for seven days and can be accessed at: crowdcast.io/e/the-booksellers-qa

“The Q&A event will be a discussion of storytelling and the culture of books as told through an exploration of rare book selling in New York City,” said Steve Herring, CEO of Living Room Theaters. THE BOOKSELLERS presents a history of book publishing and collecting while featuring a number of book-lovers and unconventional personalities, including Fran Lebowitz, Susan Orlean and Gay Talese. The film is distributed by Greenwich Entertainment.

About Parker Posey

Parker Posey can be seen starring in the iconic role of “Dr. Smith” in the Netflix reboot of Lost In Space. One of the most acclaimed actresses in American independent film, Posey has appeared in over 90 films and television productions. When she received Special Jury Recognition at the Sundance Film Festival in 1997 for The House Of Yes, it was the first time that honor had been bestowed on an actor and not a film, a tribute to her unique contribution to the independent film world as well as her performance. She has also received nominations for a Golden Globe® (Best Supporting Actress) Hell on Heels: The Battle of Mary Kay, two Independent Spirit Awards (Broken English and Personal Velocity) and has worked multiple times with some of the industry’s most sought-after directors including Woody Allen, Hal Hartley and Christopher Guest to name just a few. Her book You’re On An Airplane, which was published by Penguin, became a national bestseller after being released last year.

About Michael Powell

The roots of Powell’s Books — the world’s largest independent bookstore — began in Chicago, where Michael Powell opened his first bookstore in 1970. The first Portland location opened in 1979. Four decades later, Powell’s Books is a cornerstone of the community and continues to operate as a third-generation family owned business.

About D.W. Young

D.W. Young’s films have screened at festivals around the world including SxSW, Vancouver International Film Festival, Maryland Film Festival, Provincetown Film Festival and Sarasota Film Festival. His films: A HOLE IN A FENCE and THE HAPPY HOUSE were released by First Run Features. His short A FAVOR FOR JERRY, filmed on election night 2016, premiered at IFF Boston.

About Sarah Holbrooke (Moderator)

Sarah Holbrooke is the executive director of the Pinhead Institute. Before joining the organization in April 2014, she was a filmmaker and Peabody award-winning television producer, working for ABC News, CBS News and CNN. She collaborated with anchors such as Peter Jennings, Katie Couric and Larry King. As a television producer, Sarah specialized in particularly complicated and daunting field production, organizing shoots at the Museum of Natural History, the red carpet at the Oscars and filming in medical operating theaters. She also was a senior booker for several networks including CNN where she arranged on-air interviews with leading opinion makers, scientists and celebrities.

About Living Room Theaters

Living Room Theaters celebrates great independent films and filmmakers. Launched in 2006, its Portland location was the first, from inception, all-digital independent theater in the country. A second location opened in Boca Raton in 2010 as a unique public/private collaboration with Florida Atlantic University.

