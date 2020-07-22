Local Author Morri Stewart Publishes A Fantasy Novel

(Bend’s Morri Stewart has published Faltofar, a young adult fantasy novel | Photos courtesy of Morri Stewart)

Morri Stewart has published her first book, the Young Adult fantasy novel, Faltofar. After having worked on Faltofar for a number of years, Morri decided to hire an editor to fine-tune her book. Her web search led her to Linden Gross, One Stop Writing Shop, located here in Bend. Over lunch, the two women bonded and have worked closely together for the past several years. With Linden’s input Morri re-worked her manuscript to its final draft and sent proofs out to her test readers just as Deschutes County, along with most of the country, closed its doors due to COVID-19.

“These are unparalleled conflicts arising in our world today,” said Morri. “There is a timeliness to Faltofar. The fantastical place I have created and the world we are living in are both fighting to survive. The crazy part is that the children will be the ones to decide the fate of both places — real and imagined.”

The evolution of the publishing world has made self-publishing easier and more accessible for writers. Professional websites such as Linden’s, as well as Lieve Maas’s Bright Light Graphics, the jacket designer for Faltofar, further assist authors to finely polish and package their words. Local support groups facilitate author workshops on writing, editing, self-publishing and marketing.

Faltofar can be purchased on Amazon.com or through your favorite independent bookstore.

morristewart.com