Local Ballet Students Called to Audition for Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker

(Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker — Uncle Drosslemeyer’s Workshop | Photo courtesy of Moscow Ballet)

Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker is coming to Bend and the company is looking for local ballet students to fill children’s roles.

Local youth ages 6 to 18 can audition to be Party Children, Small Mice, Snowflakes, Russian Snow Maidens and more roles through Moscow Ballet’s community engagement Dance-with-Us program. Auditions are led by a Moscow Ballet company member/pedagogue in each performance city this fall. The Dance-with-Us program has brought over 100,000 aspiring ballerinas and ballerinos on stage with the professionals over the past 27 years.

Auditions are Saturday, September 7, 8 a.m., at Moscow Ballet Host Dance Studio, Gotta Dance Studio & Company: 917 NE 8th Street, Bend, OR 97701 and are led by Moscow Ballet Anna Trofimova. Auditions are free (although there may be a minimal casting and/or rehearsal fee), hand-sewn costumes are provided, and dress rehearsal is on stage with the Russian company the day of the performance. Sign up today at nutcracker.com/dance.

Anna Trofimova studied at the Vadim Pisarev School of Choreographic Mastery at just eight years old. She graduated with her Bachelor’s degree from the Ukrainian National University of Culture and Arts in 2014 and has performed at the Donetsk National Opera House and Kharkov National Opera House.

Gotta Dance Studio & Company offers quality dance instruction by a trained faculty. They pride themselves in teaching classes that are inspiring and challenging, while supporting each student in a fun and positive environment. Their experienced and professionally-trained staff teaches beginning to advanced/competition-level classes to students ages three and older. Whether dancing at a local venue, conventions, competitions, workshops, recitals or Disneyland, they have a passion to learn, grow and perform!

See Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker Sunday, November 3, 1pm matinee and 5pm, at Tower Theatre. Buy Tickets.

Dance-with-Us program is unique to the Moscow Ballet Great Russian Nutcracker tours of North America. American Ballet students are invited to audition for, rehearse with and perform with the Russian company in ancillary roles developed specifically for 7 unique skill levels. The roles include: Party Children, Little Mice, Snowflakes, Snow Maidens and in ancillary roles to Variations including Arabian, Spanish, Chinese, French and Russian.

Moscow Ballet — 2019 marks the 27th annual North American tour of Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker, Swan Lake, Romeo and Juliet and more classic Russian ballets. In many tour cities Moscow Ballet implements its signature Community Engagement programs, Dance with Us , New Horizons – A Children’s Program for Life and Musical Wunderkind, engaging American children of all ages and abilities in interactive art experiences. Principal dancers include Iryna Borysova, recipient of Bronze from Kiev’s International Ballet Competition; Alexandra Elagina noted as “brimful with feeling” by NYTimes Chief Dance Critic Alastair Macaulay; and Natalia Gubanova, graduate of the St Petersburg Vaganova Ballet Academy. Kostyantyn Vinovoy has been named Honored Artist of Ukraine; Sergey Klyatchin, 2017 Gold Prize winner of Italy’s Teatro Greco Festival; Rustem Imangaliyev won Best Arabesque at Russia’s International Ballet Competition in Perm.

Talmi Entertainment — is the exclusive representation for Moscow Ballet’s North American Tour which occurs annually in more than 130 cities, from NYC to LA, and Miami to Calgary. Under Talmi Entertainment management, Moscow Ballet delivers unparalleled Russian artistry in the classic story ballets Great Russian Nutcracker, Romeo and Juliet, Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, Swan Lake and more. Talmi Entertainment was founded by Akiva Talmi; producer, composer and recipient of the Metropolitan Opera Guild, Richard Rodgers, and Leonard Bernstein Awards.

nutcracker.com • moscowballet.com • talmientertainment.com