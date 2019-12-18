Local Interest Book 100 Things To Do In Bend, Oregon Before You Die Offers Variety of Ways to Enjoy Holiday Season

(Photo | Pexels)

With the holidays upon us, Joshua Savage, author of 100 Things to Do in Bend, Oregon Before You Die, has put together the definitive Bend bucket list, and it’s full of things to do during the holidays. Below are some suggested activities straight from the book itself:

See Santa Land: When the holiday season arrives, Les Schwab Amphitheater turns into Santa’s landing pad. Make sure to bring the kids to watch as Santa flies in by helicopter, lands and passes out candy and hugs to all.

Sled like Chevy Chase: Experience the sled ride of a lifetime at Wanoga Snow Play Area Sno-Park. Smaller hills are strewn around the park for younger kids as well.

Stay Active During Winter: Visit the Pavilion, a state-of-the-art facility with an NFL-size ice rink that’s perfect for all your winter sport needs!

Joshua Savage decided to take his passions and integrate them into a full-time lifestyle. Originally a native of the South, he and his family sold most of their possessions and started traveling the world. When they landed in Bend, they immediately fell in love with the area and decided to make it home. With so much natural beauty to explore in Central Oregon, Josh is constantly on the hunt for new adventures.

