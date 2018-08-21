Local PEO Chapter GC features Fisher of Men Author Terry Cross

Author talk serves as a fundraiser for women’s scholarships

Whether fishing, spear-fishing, free-diving, scuba diving, body surfing or board surfing, author Terry Cross has been on, in or near the water most of his life. He worked two seasons on the Cat as a commercial abalone diver and helped put himself through nursing school teaching basic scuba as a NAUI/PADI instructor. Fisher of Men, his first novel, is a page-turner mystery based upon these decades of oceanic adventures. Bend-based PEO Chapter GC, a nonprofit organization that funds scholarships for women, is hosting an Author Talk featuring Cross on Saturday, August 25, from 1-3pm, at the Bend Senior Center (1600 Reed Market Road, Bend). Tickets are available for $15 each in advance at http://buytickets.at/peo/172171, and at the door (cash only).

This engrossing story takes place around San Clemente Island in southern California. To survive the twists and turns of the plot, the protagonists are required to know the sea, its inhabitants, and have faith along the way. PEO Chapter GC invites mystery fans and ocean lovers to spend an afternoon with Cross, and hear what led to his creation of Fisher of Men. One PEO member, who just finished the book, comments, “Be prepared to lose some sleep as you devour Fisher of Men, as you will not be able to put it down. The events all seemed so real, I wondered if the book was fiction or factual.” At the event, drinks and refreshments will be provided, and copies of the book will be available for purchase for $15. To purchase the book in advance, in paperback or on Kindle, please go to https://www.amazon.com/Fisher-Men-Terry-Cross.

A former nurse and scuba diver, Terry Cross holds a bachelor’s degree in biology. He met his wife of thirty-four years in a church choir, and he and Judy Ann still lead singing on Sundays. They are also heavily involved in developing the Morro Bay Maritime Museum. Terry’s other interests include writing music, and bird watching. Fisher of Men is Terry’s first novel. It drinks deeply from his real-life experiences and was written to share his thanksgiving for having lived them.

PEO is a philanthropic women’s organization that helps support women in advancing their careers by providing scholarships for women. To learn more about PEO and or to become a member please go to www.peointernational.org.