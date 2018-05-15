Local Quilt Shop Featured in Better Homes & Garden’s* Quilt Sampler* Magazine

(Photo courtesy of QuiltWorks)

QuiltWorks, a quilt shop in Bend has been chosen as one of the 10 shops from across North America to be featured in the Spring/Summer 2018 issue of Quilt Sampler* magazine, published by Better Homes & Gardens. The issue is available on newsstands mid-May. Quilt Sampler*, published twice a year has been profiling North America’s top quilt shops since 1995.

QuiltWorks and nine other chosen shops were photograhped and interviewed by a team from Quilt Sampler for a mulitpage profile that will appear in the magazine. Owner Marilyn Forestell also designed an original quilt that was made by employee Vickie MInor. Instructions for the quilt are in the magazine.

* is actually a trademark symbol for Better Homes & Gardens and Quilt Sampler