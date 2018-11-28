Local Scandinavian Lodge Hosts Much-anticipated Annual Fundraising Holiday Bazaar

Traditional Wares and Foods to be Sold

On December 8 from 9am-3pm Bend’s own Scandinavian culture club, Fjeldheim Lodge, will host an annual holiday bazaar fundrasier. Community Nords, Swedes, Finns, Icelanders and Danes and their families and supporters will unite for this highly-regarded once-a-year gathering.

On a brisk Saturday morning, the public is invited to shop lightly-used and new Scandinavian items and specialty cooking equipment, as well as, purchase traditional lefse and cookies, prepared by the lodge members. This is the only bazaar of it’s kind this side of the Cascade mountains, and there surely will be something for every viking on your holiday shopping list!

Fjeldheim Lodge has been a staple in Bend’s community for over 100 years, and these events are designed to help fund the lodge’s yearly fraternal and ‘open-to-the-public’ activities. The lodge’s mission is to preserve and celebrate Scandinavian culture, and is always accepting new members. For more information about joining the Fjeldheim/Sons of Norway community, please email fjeldheimlodgebend@gmail.com or visit www.sofn.com.

This is a family friendly event. Open and free of cost to the public.

Sons of Norway, Fjeldheim Lodge #2-047, 549 NW Harmon Blvd, Bend, OR, 97703

https://www.facebook.com/events/901368770250670/

https://www.sofn.com/