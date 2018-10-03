Local’s Night: Fill Don’s Truck at Artists’ Gallery Sunriver

(Artwork courtesy of Artists’ Gallery Sunriver)

You are invited! Mark your calendars for a night of fun, community and giving. The Artists’ Gallery is celebrating the Generosity of Central Oregon with food, wine, beer, raffles and live music on October 19 from 4-7pm. Sponsors for Local’s Night include First Interstate Bank and Sunriver Brewing Company.

Bring a non-perishable food item and you’ll be given a ticket to be entered in our raffle. The more items you bring, the more opportunities to win. Raffle items include art, jewelry, gift cards and more. Our goal is to fill Don’s truck and provide the local food bank, Care and Share, with the staples to feed those in need this fall and winter. Especially critical are proteins like canned tuna and chili.

Artist, Deni Porter is donating her painting entitled, Sunriver Care and Share Bears Fill Don’s Truck. This original will be auctioned off the night of the event and all proceeds go to Care and Share.

And as an extra added bonus, the Gallery will have pre-holiday shopping treasures to choose from. Those attending will get a preview of items created just for gift giving and preview just this one evening.

Please join your fellow Central Oregonians in celebrating a harvest of friendship and generosity.

Artists’ Gallery Sunriver

Sunriver Village, Building 19

Located just minutes from Bend