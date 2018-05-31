Lonesome Traveler with Peter Yarrow Rescheduled Performance

Wednesday, June 6 at 7:30pm the Tower Theatre Foundation invites you to come celebrate the music that made history, and the history that made music, during Lonesome Traveler with special guest Peter Yarrow. This marks the new date of their previously postponed March 4 performance. The acclaimed Off-Broadway musical explores the history of folk music and the story of an ever-changing America. Period costumes, multimedia projections,and orchestrations by The Kingston Trio’s George Grove portray Woody Guthrie and the 1930’s Dust Bowl, Pete Seeger in the 1960’s Civil Rights Movement, Bob Dylan at the Newport Festival and The Byrds on L.A. sound stages for a performance the New York Times calls, “illuminating…revelatory…achingly beautiful.” They’ll play music from other great folk artists, including; Gordon Lightfoot, Lead Belly, Donovan, Cat Stevens, James Taylor, Van Morrison and Leonard Cohen. PLUS, special guest Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul and Mary will join the inspiring evening of great music. Says Peter of the show, “We travel in the footsteps of those who’ve come before. Paul, Mary and I owed a great debt to the pioneers of folk who came before us. It’s a joy for me to see a new generation carrying forward the traditions of folk music.” Lonesome Traveler presents a revealing perspective of the roots forever embedded in our culture, bringing together audiences of all ages.

Tickets are on sale now. Membership, program information and individual and group tickets are available at the box office (835 NW Wall), by phone (541-317-0700) or online (www.towertheatre.org). Details on events are also at facebook.com/TheTowerTheatre.

The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation owns and operates the historic stage in downtown Bend. The Foundation’s mission is to be the leading performing arts organization, providing cultural and education programs that make an essential contribution to Central Oregon’s lifestyle and strengthen the community.

Lonesome Traveler with Peter Yarrow

Wednesday, June 6 at 7:30pm

Reserved Seating $67, $47, $37 (Plus $3 preservation fee)

Tower Theatre – 835 NW Wall Street – Bend, Oregon

541-317-0700 or TowerTheatre.org