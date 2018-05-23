Looking For Inspiration As An Artist

An artist is someone that creates art. An artist is someone whose work is displayed in an exhibit, but it’s also someone whose work simply graces their home’s walls. An artist is someone that makes beautiful music, is an actor or actress or simply identifies as an artist. The purpose here is not to debate what qualifies someone to be an artist. Instead, it is important to note that regardless of the type of artist someone is, their sources of inspiration overlap with one another. The reason for this is that there are certain situations which inspire people, specifically artists, to create their work. This article goes over some of these scenarios and how they can foster someone’s creativity.

Spending time with friends & family

A stimulating conversation could be all you need to get your creative juices flowing and find the inspiration you lacked earlier. Call your friends and spend some time together, catching up and talking. Another option is to talk to a family member over a cup of tea or coffee. The flow of the conversation may lead to your next idea and work of art or could inspire you towards a different direction than before. If you are running low on ideas, you can even ask your friends or family to help you brainstorm. Your loved ones are the ones that helped shape you into who you are today. Without a doubt you absorbed some of their good energy, so be sure to spend time with friends and family that believe in you and lift your spirits. When you feel inspired, you can even help inspire others. It includes maintaining that positive attitude and building people up. It is in these positive moments that you can also feel inspired to pick up a paintbrush and create a new work of art or write the lyrics for your new song.

Visit an art gallery

Leaving your home for an afternoon visit to your local art gallery is a great way to become inspired. Oregon is a big place, and each city has their unique galleries and local art. If you are a painter in need of some inspiration, you can go to some of Portland’s best contemporary art galleries. Seeing what other artists have done in your respective field is a great way to get some inspiration for your own work. There are plenty of art galleries to choose from, do a quick Google search to find out what is available in your city.

Going for long walks

Going for a walk can help you think and give your brain some needed rest from the activity you were previously focused on. The reason for this is that when you go for a walk, your heart pumps faster. As a result of this, more blood and oxygen is circulated to your muscles, organs and even brain. Going on a long walk is also free, compared to going to an event of some sort. Plus, going for a walk is yet another great change of scenery.

Listening to music

Music can lift your mood and act as a big source of inspiration. The lyrics from a particular song can heavily inspire and resonate with you. Listen to a few of your favorite songs and keep your ears and eyes open for new artists to listen to. While listening to music, you will wind up feeling the need to get up and move. As a result of this, you will also notice your train of thoughts changing with the beat of the tune. The good news is that there are plenty of summer music festivals to choose from in Oregon, should live music be your choice of inspiration.

Unconventional ways

Not all sources of inspiration are necessarily conventional. Some may argue that smoking weed can make you more creative or inspire you as a result of its mind-altering effect. This is within reason, but given that you can legally smoke weed in the US in many states, it is an option. If you are skeptical about using it, you can always ask people who have taken it what they felt like after the fact. Just remember that many people also use cannabis for medical reasons. If you do choose to try it as an option, you can rest assured that it is legal in Oregon, though you can only smoke it at home and not in public places. However, it would be wise to not rely on cannabis too heavily.

Movies

If none of the activities above suits your fancy, there is always the classic go to the movie option. When you are in a creative slump and need a change in activity, go to the movies or put on an old favorite movie of yours. In doing so you are giving your mind a break from whatever it is you are doing, and inspiration will follow later. The third movie option is visiting an old-school Oregon drive-in theater. There are still 3 of these remaining in the Northern portion of the state and could be worth the visit for some old-school fun.

The common theme when looking for inspiration is to experience new things. By leaving your home and talking to people, you can find inspiration in your conversations as well as in your surroundings. Trying something new will not only inspire your inner creative, but it will broaden your mind. So look around you and seek to challenge yourself on a daily basis. You will grow as a person and as an artist. Even in those moments where you do not want to leave the comforts of your bed, push yourself out. Unless you are getting over a cold, the world outside of your home is big and must be experienced. You don’t need to hop on a plane to find your source of inspiration. Walk down the street, sit in a coffee shop, take a different route to work and do something different. A change of scenery is key to feeding your creativity as an artist.