Lubbesmeyer Art Studio & Gallery Latest Editions & Sneak Peeks

(Photo above: Old Mill Stacks | courtesy of Lubbesmeyer Art Studio & Gallery)

New Ceramic Tiles

Lubbesmeyer Art Studio & Gallery is introducing their latest editions to the ceramic tile collection. Based on two perspectives of the Deschutes River, each captures a different view and season of one of their favorite rivers. Like all their tiles, they’ve selected some of their favorite fiber ‘paintings’ to be reproduced on a smooth ceramic surface, allowing for excellent representation of color and detail of the original art. While they’re introducing just a few images per year, each design is available for a limited time until they run out. Pre-order yours now for delivery beginning December 1. And, if you’d like to send them as a gift, use the code giftwrap when you checkout for complimentary gift wrapping.

Sneak Peek — Works in Progress

Lubbesmeyer Art Studio & Gallery has been hard at work. There have been pieces they’ve created that hung in their gallery just a day or two before they were collected — not allowing them enough time to add them to the virtual gallery. Other times, the work has been spoken for before they made it off their table or easel. It’s a good problem to have, but they’re sensitive to those of you who may not be able to visit the gallery on a regular basis and want to see work in progress.

If you’d like a sneak peek of what they’re working on, send an email with the words ‘sneak peek’ in the subject line to twins@lubbesmeyer.com. You’ll receive, at random times, a brief email with photos of work that’s nearly finished, giving you a chance to ‘visit the studio’ and see what’s new.

www.lubbesmeyer.com