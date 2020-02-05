Luke Bryan to Perform July 23-24, Tickets Now on Sale

Country superstar Luke Bryan is set to perform not one but two shows at the Les Schwab Amphitheater this summer, July 23 and July 24, as part of his 2020 Proud to Be Right Here tour! Morgan Wallen and Caylee Hammack are scheduled to open. The concerts are at 6pm, and doors open at 4:30pm.

General on-sale is now open online and in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District. In person tickets at the Ticket Mill are cash only. Tickets are $99.75 plus service fees.

To purchase tickets for the July 23 show, visit bendconcerts.com/event-detail/LukeBryanJuly23

To purchase tickets for the July 24 show, visit bendconcerts.com/event-detail/LukeBryanJuly24

