Maestro Minute Podcast, July Youth Education Festival Faire, & Arizona Artist & Flutist Concert

(Sunriver Music Festival Artistic Director George Hanson, Olga Kern and Alexander Lipay | Photos courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

Sunriver Music Festival Artistic Director George Hanson will release his first Maestro Minute Podcast this week. The brief podcast shares highlights of this year’s festival, August 10-22. Each brief podcast will be released to media and can be heard at on Festival’s website sunrivermusic.org/maestro-minute. With the theme Love Stories — Around the World with Music, performances will be in Bend and Sunriver. The highlight this summer will be two performances by internationally renowned pianist Olga Kern.

Nurturing young talent has been a Festival goal for more than two decades. You can help the local youth musical education by reserving your seat at the Festival’s July 21 Festival Faire, an evening of music, fine dining and auction fun. Proceeds from this annual evening supports youth program in the greater La Pine and Sunriver areas. This year’s gala event starts at 4:30pm in Sunriver Resort’s historic Great Hall on Sunday, July 21. You will enjoy a hosted happy hour, fine wines, an elegant dinner prepared exclusively by Sunriver Resort award-winning chefs and music provided by three of the 2019 Young Artists Scholarship recipients.

Want to listen to the artist that created this year’s Festival posters? That’s right, listen! The talents of Arizona visual artist and musician Alexander Lipay will be center stage on Monday, August 19 (Classical Concert III) when Lipay performs Mercadante’s Flute Concerto in E Minor, Op. 57. In addition to being the principal flutist of the Sunriver Music Festival, Lipay also performs with the Tucson Symphony, Tucson Pops, True Concord Voices and Orchestra and St. Andrew’s Bach Society Chamber Orchestra. Alexander lives in Tucson and is a Grammy Award winner and Guinness World Record holder.

sunrivermusic.org • 541-593-1084 • information@sunrivermusic.org