Magic & Juggling, Comedy & Variety Coming to Bend!

Stage Right Productions presents Jason Andrews, from television’s Penn & Teller’s FOOL US and eight-time Guinness World Record holding juggler Niels Duinker will tour their Comedy Variety Show direct from Las Vegas to communities on the West Coast in the month of February. Andrews’ Bend performance will take place on Tuesday February 25 at 7pm at the Eagle Mountain Event Center, located at 2221 NE 3rd Street, Suite 100, Lower Level. Eagle Mountain Event Center is located below the Boot Barn on 3rd Street.

Bring the whole family to make memories that will last a lifetime! You can finally see live what you usually see on YouTube. The show is great for all ages. These two world-touring variety entertainers incorporate comedy into magic, juggling, feats of danger and audience interaction for a family-friendly, non-stop, full-evening experience!

Direct from TV’s Masters of Illusion, Andrews brings the stunning sleight-of-hand that made him a World Champion of Magicand combines it with non-stop comedy to keep you on the edge of your seat and saying WOW at the same time! He currently headlines aboard Disney and Norwegian Cruise Line’s luxury cruise ships and is based in Las Vegas.

Comedy juggler Duinker, a three-time recipient of Variety Act of the Year, is originally from Europe and recently finished a three-year engagement at Dolly Parton’s “Comedy Barn Theater,” the longest-running clean comedy show in the world. Niels continues to headline world-wide while setting new and over-the-top world records!

For tickets, visit stagerightproductions.org or call 541-598-5262. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Group discounts are available for families of four or more.

comedyvarietyshow.com