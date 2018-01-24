How To Make Your Wedding Artistically Beautiful

One event where you can truly bring out your artistic side is planning your wedding. There are a variety of ways for you to express yourself and deliver a personal and beautiful twist to your day. Paying attention to this type of detail will elevate your wedding and allow it to get the attention it deserves.

It takes a bit of extra work, but it’s worth it to have a stunning wedding day. Think of it as more than just an event. Consider making it an experience for your guests. Draw them in and keep their attention with your surprises and artistic vision of your dream day.

Ceremony & Reception

Think long and hard about where you want to get married. Make it personal to you and your spouse and choose a spot that has a unique flair to it. Consider if you want to be outside surrounded by nature or inside a spectacular stain glass church. Decide if you want people moving to a new location for the reception and what that will look like. Tour the ceremony and reception options and write down what you find unique about each place.

Pictures

You definitely want to interview and choose a Wedding Photographer who views what they do as an art and not just a job. Take a look at their website and printed books to get a feel for their style. One idea is to use them for engagement pictures and hire them for the wedding day if you like what you see. Remember that these are images you’ll have for the rest of your life, and they represent your big day. You want someone who cares about how they turn out as much as you do.

Music

Never underestimate the power of music to set the mood or play to people’s emotions. Have music planned for each part of the day, from the ceremony to the very last dance of the evening. Hire a local musician for cocktail hour or a well-known band for the reception. Sit with your pianist ahead of time and pick the songs you want for the ceremony. Don’t leave your songs or tunes up to chance. Be involved in the process and have the music match the mood of what’s going on in the moment.

Invitations & Colors

Another way to make your wedding day truly beautiful and unique is to pick your favorite colors and fonts for your bridesmaid dresses and the invitations. Select colors that complement each other and won’t be boring to look at or be too bold to see all day. Use your invitation as a way to show your artsy side and come up with a unique design for inviting your guests to attend your wedding. Include a hint of what your wedding colors are to stir up some excitement.

Your wedding day isn’t just another day. It’s a chance to wow and impress your guests and show your unique style. Use art to build a beautiful experience for you and your guests.