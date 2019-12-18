Maragas Winery Hosts Annual Old-Fashioned Christmas Eve Open House 11:30am to 2:30pm

(Image | Courtesy of Maragas Winery)

Join the folks at Maragas Winery for a complimentary cup of mulled wine and spiced popcorn. The mulled wine is made from the lees (the goodies remaining in the barrel) from this year’s racking of the 2018 vintage to flavor this festive holiday delicious mix of warmed wine, fruit and spices.

This event is free and open to the public. And, although it’s not necessary for admission, attendees are invited to bring donations for the Central Oregon Community Food Bank, which distributes food via NeighborImpact.

Join the Maragas Winery folks for holiday cheer and Christmas carols sung by Samantha Maragas. Although she’s only 13 years old, her voice has warmed the stage of Carnegie Hall in NY for the past two summers and is bound to charm your ears in the barrel room of their winery. Attached is a link to the Maragas website where you can hear Samantha sing her solo that she performed at the RPA middle school holiday concert. If you haven’t heard her sing before, you’re going to be surprised. Click HERE.

Maragas Winery is located in Culver just north of the Terrebonne High Bridge on Highway 97.

maragaswinery.com