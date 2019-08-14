Maragas Winery to Host Shakespeare on the Lawn

(Photo | Courtesy of Maragas Winery)

The dog days of summer are certainly upon us in Central Oregon and they most always bring out the best at Maragas Winery. Here is a little taste of what’s coming up, how things are growing, and what has been going on in our lovely part of the world!

“If music be the food of love… play on!”

The Bard himself is sure to be keeping a close watch over the festivities as the Guerrilla Shakespeare Company presents its fourth annual Shakespeare production at the winery! Set in the 1990s and directed by Clinton Clark, Twelfth Night (Or What You Will) is one glorious debacle of mistaken identities, cross dressing, drunken scheming and the perils of a human condition called love.

Join us outside on the lawn for this fun comedy! Wine goes well with Shakespeare!

Saturday, August 17 — gate opens at 6:30pm, play begins at 7:30pm

Tickets — $15.00 ($17.18 with fees) or $20.00 at the door

