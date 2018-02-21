March 1 is Deadline to Apply for July-December Residencies

Applications for PLAYA residencies between July and December 2018 are due by 12:00 midnight March 1. Artists and scientists can apply for two- or four-week residencies in Oregon’s Outback in Summer Lake, Ore. by completing an online application on PLAYA’s website.

PLAYA, an artist and scientist residency located in the remote and dramatic landscape of Summer Lake, gives residents the time and space to explore their work in solitude and in a community of other creative individuals. The residencies are free. The only fee is a $35 application fee. Accommodations are either single or shared cabins with private bedroom/bathroom suites. All cabins have kitchen facilities. One living unit and PLAYA’s Commons Building are wheelchair accessible. Two dinners are served each week; residents are responsible for their other food. For more information about PLAYA residencies, visit the website or email Residency Manager John Martin at jm@playasummerlake.org.

About PLAYA at Summer Lake

On the edge of the Great Basin in Oregon, PLAYA provides space, solitude and a creative community to residents working in the arts and sciences, encouraging dialogue to bring positive change to the environment and the world. PLAYA is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization and contributions are tax-deductible to the full extent allowed by law.

PLAYA is located at 47531 Highway 31, Summer Lake, Oregon 97640, between mileposts 81 and 82. For more information about PLAYA, call 541 943-3983, email info@playasummerlake.org or visit www.playasummerlake.org.