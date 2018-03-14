March is Busy at CTC!

Things are abuzz at Cascades Theatrical Company this month!

August Osage County, the Pulitzer, Tony and Drama Desk award winning play by Tracy Letts, opened March 9. Join the Weston clan as a missing father and an addict mother brings 3 sisters and their families together. Amidst the initial crisis each sibling is experiencing their own calamities and familial stress. There is never a dull moment in the Weston household.

Throughout the dysfunction and chaos the strong-willed Weston women weave an acrimonious, yet albeit often humorous, tale that stretches familial bonds to the edge and delivers a poignant story you won’t soon forget.

Join the Westons as they bring you their saga from March 9 – 25.

Then next up is the second Black Box Production of CTC’s season – Grounded by George Brant.

An ace fighter pilot finds herself grounded by an unexpected medical event. Reassigned to operate UAVs – drones – from a windowless trailer outside Las Vegas, she hunts terrorists for twelve hours a day, seven days a week and then returns to her family every night. As the pressure to track a high-profile target mounts, the boundaries begin to blur between the desert in which she lives and the one she patrols half a world away.

Your heart and mind will go on a journey with the beautifully descriptive story as the play’s heroine shares her wry observations, reflective insight, and her honest humanity.

Grounded runs from March 30 – April 8.

Tickets for both of these amazing shows is available through CTC’s website (www.cascadestheatrical.org) or the box office located at 148 NW Greenwood Avenue, Bend or by calling 541-389-0803.