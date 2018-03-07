March Cascade A&E CORRECTION

On page 18 of the Cascade A&E Magazine’s March 2018 edition, the incorrect image was printed with the artwork’s title and artist’s name. Below are each artists’ bios along with their respective artwork. Cascade A&E Magazine apologizes for the error.

Artist/Photographer Kris Cranston

“I was born and raised in Bend, living on our Tumalo farm since the ‘70’s.After retiring from a 25 year teaching career with the Redmond School District I returned to Tumalo Community School to teach art. My current paintings are acrylic and include painted paper, tissue paper and pen and ink. Using mixed media allows me to create a variety of textures and layers which adds to the artistic narrative of each piece. I value the whole process of each piece. I like to work on large and small surfaces, including large murals or panels. One of which is on site at the Tumalo school.”

Artist Marjorie Wood Hamlin

Marjorie Wood Hamlin, recognized as an international artist, studied art from a very young age, receiving formal training and earning a bachelor of arts in applied art and art history. The artist’s distinguished exhibitions beyond the U.S. include the Florence Italy Contemporary Biennale and in Grenada and Almeria, Spain.

The artist works to develop a unique style both in technique and in image. Using copper and gold foil enhanced with 23K gold leaf on non-adhesive surfaces, her art derives from the earth, both in subject matter and color. The technique, one of her invention, is in the process of being patented.

Arising purely from her imagination, Wood Hamlin’s fictitious landscapes’ colors burst forth to the delight of viewers. Popular for its uniqueness, rich colors and adaptability in multiple settings, the artist’s work enhances both homes and corporate offices across the U.S. Locally her work appears in collections in Portland and in Central Oregon including Black Butte Ranch, Sisters, Eagle Crest and Bend.