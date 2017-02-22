Mardi Gras Dinner & Dance Bend High School Band Fundraiser

Put on your dancin’ shoes and get ready to rock the night away for a great cause. On Saturday, February 25 the Bend Senior High School Band will host their second annual Mardi Gras Dinner & Dance. The evening will feature a Mardi Gras menu and classic rock and roll tunes provided by Central Oregon’s own Off the Record band led by Alan Yankus.

A no-host bar will be provided by the Bend Elks Lodge. During dinner, the BSHS Band will perform their Disney set. All funds raised will be used to offset travel costs for Bend High Band students traveling to southern California this April. While there, the over forty students will perform at the Disneyland theme park and will be conducted by a renowned Disney artist in a special recording session. Tickets can be purchased through a link on the Bend Senior High School homepage, directly from the BSHS front office or by contacting Steve Anderson, director of bands for BSHS 541-355-3752.

A limited number of tickets ($30 each) will be sold at the door.