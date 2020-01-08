Marjorie Wood Hamlin Art on Display at Broken Top Club

(Bleeding Heart by Marjorie Wood Hamlin)

As the exclusive exhibiting artist at Broken Top Club in Bend, Marjorie Wood Hamlin’s paintings make a commanding presence.

An internationally exhibited artist, she uses a unique mix of mediums in her work. Acrylics, copper and gold foil and sometimes 23k gold leaf make for a commanding and exciting display. The subject matter reflects things in nature or just imaginative color and space.

As a Bend resident, her work is in many homes in Central Oregon from Black Butte Ranch to Sunriver. She has exhibited in Florence, Italy, Almeria and Grenada, Spain, in New York and in the western states.

Come for the art, stay for cocktails or the delicious restaurant.

This exhibit will be up through the end of February. For more information, visit her website at marjorieart.com.

