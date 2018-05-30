Maxwell Friedman Group at McMenamins

(Photo courtesy of Parallel 44)

Parallel 44 Presents is very proud to announce that Maxwell Friedman Group will be performing at McMenamins Old St. Francis School on Thursday May 31. The show starts at 7pm and runs until 10pm for this FREE & ALL AGES show.

About Maxwell Friedman Group

Maxwell Friedman was just nine years old when he discovered a dusty Hammond M3 in the corner of his piano teacher’s garage. The sensation of moving the drawbars and hearing the Leslie spinning next to him was a magical moment that changed the course of Maxwell’s musical trajectory. At age 11, he met famed organist Tony Monaco and began an educational journey with Tony as his organ mentor. Since then, Maxwell has become a rising star in the live music scene. The Hammond artist has shared the stage with musical heavy hitters such as Karl Denson (legendary saxophone player of the Rolling Stones and Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe), Michael Franti, Tony Monaco, The Werks, ALO, & Tank and the Bangas to name a few. At 12, Maxwell gave a Ted talk about how music has empowered him in all aspects of his life. When he is not performing, Maxwell is making beats in his home studio, skiing Mt. Bachelor, and enjoying the outdoors in his hometown of Bend, Oregon.

He is currently working on his demo EP, recorded at the legendary Hyde Street Studios in San Francisco. Maxwell’s command of the stage is well beyond his years, and he hopes to be an inspiration for the next generation of music lovers. As a young band leader for the Maxwell Friedman Group, he is creating a funky, soulful, jazzy sound with his band (Mark Karwan, Connor Streeter, & Gabe Johnson) that he dubs “neo-jazz funk soul fusion.”

Maxwell Friedman Group : www.maxwellfriedmanmusic.com

McMenamins Old St. Francis School : www.mcmenamins.com

Parallel 44 Presents : www.parallel44presents.com