May 2018 Workshops

ARTISTS’ GALLERY SUNRIVER VILLAGE

Information @ www.artistsgallerysunriver.com

Janet Akers

‘Mini Me’ workshop. Begin with a blank

Form and decorate your own ‘Mini Me’.

Materials provided by artist.

May 6th , 2018 at Artists’ Gallery

12 noon to 3pm $45. Per student

Bonnie Junell

“Sip and Paint” Acrylic paint subject for

May is Multnomah Falls. No experience

Needed. All materials provided

May 22nd Tuesday at Artists’ Gallery

4:00 to 6:00PM $45.00 per student

Joanne Walch

Hand stencil your own custom kitchen

Towel with sunflowers.

All materials provided

May 15th Tuesday at Artists’ Gallery

9:30 to 11:30am $35. Per student

CASCADE FINE ART WORKSHOPS

Contact Sue Manley, 541-408-5524

info@cascadefineartworkshops.com

www.cascadefineartworkshops.com

Barbara Jaenicke

“Composition Boot Camp”

Plein Air & Studio Workshop

Oil & Pastel , Acrylics welcome – Instruction and demos in oil and pastel

May 22-24, 2018

12 students minimum/16 students max

$435, by April 22, $485 after April 22

Ted Nuttall – only a few openings left!

“Painting the Figure from Photographs”

Watercolor

June 11-15, 2018

14 students minimum/15 students max

$725 by April 11, $775 after April 11

Colley Whisson

“Impressionism in Action”

Plein Air & Studio Workshop

Oil, Pastel & Acrylic welcome – Instruction and demos in oil

August 26-29, 2018

14 students minimum/15 students max

$625 by June 1, $675 after June 1

Mary Marquiss

“Florals in Watercolor”

October 1-3, 2018

12 students minimum/16 students max

$395 by July 1, $445 after July 1

Multi Media Workshops

at Rodes Smithey Studios

Discover and engage with Rand and Holly Smithey in wide ranging creative processes at our metalwork and painting studios near Tumalo,OR.

Complete descriptions at www.rodes-smithey.com/workshops.html

or contact Holly at info@rodes-smithey.com, 541-280-5635.

‘Weld and Torch Design’

Discuss design principals, practice MIG welding, plasma torch cutting, and other various fabricating techniques. Then ignite your new skillset into creating your metal artwork.

May 19-20, 9am-4pm

$350 all materials included

‘Acrylic on Copper’

Explore dynamic possibilities in surface texture techniques on copper with layered acrylic in an additive/subtractive manner in this active mixed media workshop.

June 2, 9am-4pm

$135 all material included.

‘Abstract Painting Process with the Influence of Poetry’

Using poetry to provide a rich source of inspiration, we will engage in a wide range of application techniques, exercises, and discussions that can generate inventive rhythm and pattern in abstract painting.

June 8-10, 9am-4pm $395.

SageBrushers Art Society

www.sagebrushersartofbend.com, 541-617-0900

All classes listed below held at 117 SW Roosevelt Ave, Bend

Dynamic Plien Air Painting with David Kinker

Mondays, May 7,14,21,28, 9:30 am – noon & 6:00 – 8:30 pm.

$35 for members, $40 for nonmembers. Don’t miss this

opportunity to work with David. He is a great artist and teacher.

Contact David at dkinker@bendbroadband.com or 541-383-2069

Celebrate Spring with A Day of Creating: workshop with Vicki Johnson

Saturday, May 12, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm. Enjoy the freedom of creating

intuitively. It is fun, relaxing and releases the tightness and stress in

your mind and body while allowing your creative self to come alive.

You will be painting, collaging and journaling. No art experience needed!

$59, all materials provided. There will also be snacks, coffee and tea.

To register or for more information go to www.vickijohnsoncoach.com/event

or contact Vicki at coachvickijohnson@gmail.com or 541-390-3174.

Chinese Brush Painting, Drop in classes with Michelle Oberg

Fridays, May 4,18,25, 12:30 – 2:30 pm. Classes will include traditional

techniques and fun forms of painting with ink and watercolor on rice paper.

$5 for members, $10 for nonmembers. For more information

Contact Michelle at michelleoberg39@gmail.com

The Joy of Creating Intuitively with Vicki Johnson

First Wednesday of each month, May 2, 6-8:30 pm. Intuitive painting

is the process of painting spontaneously without fear and self-doubt

$25, all materials included. Contact Vicki at 541-390-3174 or

coachvickijohnson@gmail.com

Dynamic Painting with David Kinker

Friday, May 11, 12 – 1 pm. Bring your lunch and

enjoy learning from David. He is a marvelous artist.

A $3 donation is requested.

The Art of Scratchboard with Carol McClure.

Friday, June 1, 11 am-2:30 pm & Saturday, June 2, 12-3 pm.

The goal of this workshop is to give you an introduction to scratchboard art

and color inking of that kind of art. Carol is an award winning artist from

San Diego, CA. She works in pastels and oils but the art of scratchboard

is her favorite medium. Classes will include some history of scratchboard,

basics of getting started, basic cuts, and learning how to add color.

$80 for the two-day workshop. To register contact Nancy Misik at

nancym2010@bendbroadband.com or Shandel Gamer at sgamer1955@gmail.com

WILD ROSE ARTWORKS MOSAIC STUDIO

444 SE 9th St, Bend

(DIY Cave Artist Studios at 9th Street Village)

Rochelle Rose-Schueler 541-410-5844

Mosaic Iron Garden Stake Workshop!

Saturday, May 5th, 8:30am – 4:30pm

Mother’s Day Alert! Create a beautiful glass mosaic garden stake for a gift for your mom! (or for yourself!) This full-day workshop will teach the materials, tools, adhesives, and techniques needed to create beautiful glass on glass mosaics. NO experience necessary! Tuition $99 + $40 materials fee (paid at class). Register under the Classes/Workshops tab at WildRoseArtworks.com