MBSEF Now Accepting Artwork for SELCO Kid’s Mini Pole Pedal Paddle Logo Contest

The 2019 SELCO Kid’s Mini Pole Pedal Paddle (Mini PPP) T-shirt Contest is here! This is such a great project to encourage kids Kindergarten through fifth grade to express their creativity. The winner of the contest’s art will be the official design of the t-shirt for the Kid’s Mini PPP.

Entries must be submitted on white paper with colored designs. The design may represent the activities of the race which are Team Work, Obstacle Course and Running. Kids from Kindergarten through fifth grade can submit artwork. The only requirements of the design are to include the following information:

SELCO Kid’s Mini Pole Pedal Paddle Bend, Oregon 2019 The letters MBSEF somewhere on the artwork.

Please include on the back of the design: name, age, grade level, teacher, school, home phone number and email.

Entries MUST be received by 5pm, Friday, February 22, 2019, delivered or mailed to:

Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation

563 SW 13th Street, Suite 201(corner of Century Dr. and Donovan)

Bend, OR 97702

Exciting awards for the top five finishers will be awarded. We are looking forward to seeing the great designs. Contact Molly Cogswell-Kelley at 541-388-0002 or molly@mbsef.org if you have any questions.

