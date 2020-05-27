Meet Artist John Simpkins & More from High Desert Museum

(Photo | By Abbott Schindler)

Join us for a new, virtual series called Art in Place, highlighting regional artists as they explore space–studio space.

On Wednesday, June 3 at 7pm, take a candid look inside the studio of John Simpkins, who currently paints in an old stone schoolhouse in the ghost town of Andrews, Oregon. His art was featured in the 2019 exhibition Desert Mystic: The Art of John Simpkins. Followed by a live Q&A.

Virtual Event: Art In Place-John Simpkins

Wednesday, June 3

7-8pm

FREE but registration is required

A web link and instructions for accessing Zoom will be emailed to you several hours before the program.

RSVP: Registration >

New Book Unites the High Desert

Join us to hear author Ellen Waterston read from her new title, Walking the High Desert: Encounters with Rural America along the Oregon Desert Trail on Wednesday, June 17 at 6pm.

Uniting stories from across this diverse landscape, Waterston explores the desert and the complex interplay of humans with this piece of the Intermountain West.

Virtual Book Launch — Walking The High Desert: Reading & Q&A with Author Ellen Waterston

Wednesday, June 17

6-7pm

FREE but registration is required

A web link and instructions for accessing Zoom will be emailed to you several hours before the program.

RSVP: Registration >

We Want to Hear from You

Since our temporary closure began, we have offered a variety of online programs. We may soon reopen our doors, but online programming will continue to be one of the ways we connect with you, particularly while gathering in groups is limited.

We are interested in learning how we can support you and your family’s needs during this time and into the future.

SURVEY: We appreciate your feedback >

We would appreciate it if you are able to complete a brief survey. It should take about five to seven minutes and is anonymous.

Thank you for your support, and we look forward to seeing you soon!

Don’t Miss A Museum Moment

Are you tuning into Facebook for our Museum Moments? They are coming to you every Tuesday and Thursday at 1pm. Don’t miss these hot topics next week.

Tuesday, May 26: Are you ready to learn ASL — Animal Sign Language? Join as we explore a handful of American Sign Language signs reflecting the animals we care for at the High Desert Museum.

Thursday, May 28: We’ve been collecting stories, objects and experiences that define this time during the COVID-10 pandemic. In this Museum Moment, our senior curator of Western history will share a few stories from our community.

Watch more Museum Moments >

highdesertmuseum.org