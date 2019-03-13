Michelle Van Handel Helps Bring the Jazz To COCC Concert 

(Michelle Van Handel | Photo courtesy of COCC)

Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) Big Band Jazz group will include the vocals of Michelle Van Handel when they present an afternoon of classic and modern big band jazz at 2pm on Sunday, March 17, in the Bend campus’s Wille Hall, Coats Campus Center. Cash-only admission is $10; $5 for students and seniors.

Big Band Jazz is a community group of Central Oregon musicians dedicated to bringing artistry to the big band genre. Sponsored by COCC, it has been a part of the Central Oregon jazz scene for more than 30 years. Van Handel, who grew up in the Portland area and studied music at the University of Oregon, was a recipient of an Oregon Jazz Society’s scholarship for Outstanding New Jazz Vocalist. She has performed with many local jazz ensembles.

For more information, contact Michael Gesme at 541-383-7516 or mgesme@cocc.edu. In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability, contact Joe Viola: 541-383-7775. For accommodation because of other disability such as hearing impairment, contact the Office of Disability Services: 541-383-7743.

