Mid Oregon Invites Public to Free Days at High Desert Museum

Mid Oregon Credit Union welcomes the community to enjoy free admission to the High Desert Museum on January 25 and February 29, 2020. The credit union’s annual “Free Family Saturday” event gives local residents the opportunity to explore art, wildlife and living history right in Central Oregon’s backyard. Located five minutes south from Bend on Highway 97, the High Desert Museum is open from 10am to 4pm, with Rimrock Café open from 11am-3pm and Silver Sage Trading open from 11am-4pm.

“Mid Oregon Credit Union’s generous support of two Free Family Saturdays each year welcomes all members of the community to experience the museum,” says High Desert Museum Executive Director Dana Whitelaw, Ph.D. “The well-known Spirit of the West and By Hand Through Memory exhibitions are available to explore, as well as a few limited-engagement exhibitions, such as Fueling the Future/Energizando el Futuro and Nature’s Resilience. In addition, a new exhibition, Infinite Moment: Burning Man on the Horizon, will be featured during the February 29 Free Saturday.”

Visitors can also learn about the role river otters play in the ecosystems of the High Desert in the Otter Encounter, an expert-led talk at the Autzen Otter Exhibit that will take place on the hour from 11am-2pm.

“Free Family Saturdays is one of our signature community events every year,” says Kyle Frick, Mid Oregon Credit Union’s VP of marketing. “Our team is always eager to open the doors and welcome the entire community to the museum to explore. No matter the weather, Free Family Saturdays brings all ages to spend the day together enjoying this treasured Central Oregon destination.”

The museum offers a 10 percent discount on all memberships purchased on Free Family Saturdays at the Museum, giving families the opportunity to save on future visits. For more information about exhibits, wildlife encounters, living history and events, visit the museum’s website at highdesertmuseum.org.

midoregon.com • highdesertmuseum.org