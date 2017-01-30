Migratory Bird Festival in Harney County

Photo courtesy of Harney County Chamber of Commerce

The Harney County Migratory Bird Festival (in honor of John Scharff) is not just a great event to attend for the vast birding opportunities in Harney County, April 6-9. The BirdFest Art Show & Sale features a variety of fine artists with diverse mediums including photography, water color, wood craftsmanship, jewelry and sculptures.

The festival committee chooses a features artist each year. Duncan Neilson is the selection for 2017. Duncan said it perfectly on his website (dneilsonphoto.com) “with these images I hope to highlight the beauty and significance of the natural world—emphasizing not only the physical dependence we have on the this world, but also the deep psychological attachment we have to the beauty of natural things—the birds, flowers, and landscapes that have always inspired my photography.”

Chelsea Harrison, executive director of the Harney County Chamber, says, “ To promote art within our school system we host an art contest. Our elementary school does not have an art program, so the Bird Festival Committee pays for an artist to go in to teach in each classroom. We help with art supplies in primary and secondary school programs. Each year the children from grade school to high school students from around the county submit bird art in the Bird Festival Children’s Art Contest.”

Winners in each category receive a gift card to a local eatery. The award winning art is displayed in the artist booths in the Festival Art Show throughout the weekend and the rest of the participants are displayed in the communities businesses.

More activities to enjoy while birding in Harney County Wine Walk on Thursday Night, Friday Bird Tours, Friday Night presentation by Sunriver Nature Center, Saturday Bird Tours, Saturday Heritage Fair, hands on activities, Saturday Night Speaker with Noah Stryker about his Big Year, and Sunday Bird Tours.

The Lions Club sponsors bird house building. Members are on site helping children and adults construct their own bird house.

“This is a great opportunity to build a bird house and then watch as it is used by migrating song birds for nesting,” says Harrison.

If you have questions about any activities or about the Harney County Migratory Bird Festival please contact the Chamber of Commerce at 541-573-2636.

www.MiratoryBirdFestival.com