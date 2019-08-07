Mini-Film Festival with BendFilm Set for August 12

(Image | Courtesy BendFilm)

This year’s 72-Hour Filmmaker’s Mini-Film Festival will be held August 12 at the Deschutes Brewery in Bend. Join BendFilm, Scalehouse and Deschutes Brewery for local filmmaking at its finest! Beer, popcorn, BARRIO Food Truck and views of the Cascades.

The festival will run from 7:30-10pm with films starting just before twilight. Tickets are $7. Join us for a night of fun with our indie film families and friends to watch short films created by local filmmakers on the big screen.

The winner goes on to screen at BendFilm’s renowned Independent Film Festival October 10-13 in Downtown Bend and the Old Mill District. All films are juried by professional filmmakers, BendFilm programmers and ScaleHouse Board and Staff and are then shown on the big screen for all to enjoy.

About the 72-Hour Scramble: Each year, BendFilm and Scalehouse partner to host the 72-Hour Filmmaker’s Scramble challenging filmmaking workshop to make a film in just three days! This year we have 15 filmmakers creating films with the theme Let There Be Light.

bendfilm.org • scalehouse.org • deschutesbrewery.com