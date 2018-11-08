Miracle on 34th Street Opens at Cascade Theater in November

Seven actors, a Foley artist, a musical director and a stage manager.

Is he Santa Claus? Or is he just some delusional old man? Some people want to believe he is and others want to prove he is not.

This seems to be the central theme of Cascade Theatrical Company’s Christmas production of Miracle on 34th Street, but those familiar with the story know better. This is fully a story about belief, imagination and miracles. With seven actors, a Foley artist/sound effects man, a musical director and a stage manager, CTC presents this marvelous story as a movie for the ears. Based on various sources, including an original radio play produced in 1947, this play has all the elements of live radio production including commercials performed by the cast.

Miracle on 34th Street opens at Cascade Theater on Friday, November 30 and runs Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through December 22. It’s a proven holiday tradition and is perfect for the entire family.

