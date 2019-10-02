Mission Building & Renovation Returns as Presenting Sponsor of High Desert Chamber Music

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) announced that Mission Building and Renovation has returned this year as Presenting Sponsor of its upcoming 2019-‘20 season. Supporting HDCM since 2008, Mission Building and Renovation, a Bend-based general contractor, has been a continued presence and valued contributor to the growth and success of HDCM.

“We are proud to support and involve ourselves with an organization that has such a profound impact on Central Oregon. We are looking forward to another exciting season and continued partnership,” said Francis Senger, owner of Mission Building and Renovation.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its 12th season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts, ranging from piano duos to string sextets. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists.Tickets for all events are available through HDCM online, by phone or in person at the office at 961 NW Brooks St. in downtown Bend. Season ticket subscriptions include a ten percent discount and seating in a reserved section. This offer expires on opening night of the season.

HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com