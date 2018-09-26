Mission Building & Renovation Returns as Presenting Sponsor of High Desert Chamber Music

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) is proud to announce that Mission Building and Renovation has returned this year as Presenting Sponsor of our upcoming 2018-19 eleventh season. Supporting HDCM since 2008, Mission Building and Renovation has been a continued presence and valued contributor to our growth and success. They are a Bend-based general contractor.

“We are proud to support and involve ourselves with an organization that has such a profound impact on the community we share,” states Francis Senger, owner of Mission Building and Renovation.

In addition, Miller Lumber and Hayden Homes join German Master Tech, Neil Kelly and the Pine Tavern Restaurant as concert sponsors this season.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its eleventh season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts in Central Oregon, ranging from piano duos to string sextets. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists.

Tickets for all events are available through HDCM online, by phone, or in person at our office in Downtown Bend. Season Ticket subscriptions include a 10% discount, and seating in a Reserved section. This offer expires on opening night of the season.

541-306-3988

info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com

961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)