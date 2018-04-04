Models on Display for Klondike Kate Memorial Sculpture at Deschutes Historical Museum

(Photo above: Reid School | courtesy of Deschutes Historical Museum)

Models of the four proposed sculptures for the Klondike Kate Memorial Sculpture will be on display at the Deschutes Historical Museum from April 7- 28. The Deschutes Historical Museum invites the public to comment on their preference of the four works of art for the memorial sculpture. The sculpture selected will be installed on the museum grounds and become part of the Deschutes Historical Museum collection.

The four artists are Melissa Cole from Spokane, WA; Jenny Ellsworth from Oregon City, OR; John Fleming from Seattle, WA; and Cyrra Robinson from Tumwater, WA. The proposals submitted by these regional artists are for an outdoor work of art that incorporates geological material from Klondike Kate Rockwell’s rock hound collection. Installation of the memorial sculpture that is selected is anticipated to be in the fall 2018.

The inspiration for the work of art will include the life of Klondike Kate as well as a celebration of the creative and independent women of Deschutes County. Memorial funds for artist and Bend native Charlene Blahnik are supporting the memorial’s creation.

“The Deschutes Historical Museum is delighted with the vibrant and interesting models of the four finalists. We look forward to the public’s input while on display at the museum,” said Nate Pedersen, selection committee member for the memorial sculpture and Board President of the Deschutes Historical Museum.

