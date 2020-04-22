MOSSVILLE Opens Today at the Tin Pan!

(Photo | Courtesy of Tin Pan Theater)

Support the Tin Pan while you practice social distancing from the comfort of your home! We receive a percentage of each and every ticket sold, so your purchase helps to keep us afloat while our doors are closed.

For one week only, MOSSVILLE: WHEN GREAT TREES FALL will be shown virtually at the Tin Pan. Winner of “Best of Show” at the 2019 BendFilm Festival, the film is about one man who refuses to be forced off his family’s land as encroaching petrochemical plants threaten to destroy a historic African American community in Louisiana.

Use your BendFilm membership tickets, ticket packs or discount codes for this film.

$10 Rental

Join us Thursday at 4pm PT for a live conversation with director Alexander Glustrom, producer Catherine Rierson and film subject Destinee Jackson. They will provide updates on the film subjects after the film’s release, discuss the state of documentary filmmaking during COVID-19 and more. Additional details are posted on the Tin Pan website.

