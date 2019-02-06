Mountainfilm on Tour in Bend February 22 & 23

(Photo | Courtesy of the Environmental Center)

Two nights of culturally rich, adventure-packed and inspiring documentary films curated from the Mountainfilm festival held every year in Telluride, Colorado is coming to the Tower Theatre on February 22-23 with films that explore themes connected to Mountainfilm’s mission: using the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world. Each night will feature different films.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Environmental Center, a local nonprofit organization that works to embed sustainability into daily life in Central Oregon. The Environmental Center helps people live, work, play and learn in ways that will ensure a healthy future for people and the planet.

“Mountanfilm always reminds me why I love being outside,” said Mike Riley, executive director of the Environmental Center. “The mix of films about adventure, culture, and environmental issues is a great fit for Central Oregon. We’re thrilled to bring it back for the 16th year.”

The event includes a raffle sponsored by Mountain Supply, Crow’s Feet Commons, Cubicle and Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe, with prizes that include backcountry ski packages and surf packages. Raffle tickets will be sold in advance online, and each night at the event.

The tour begins Friday, February 22 at 7pm, doors open at 6pm at the Tower Theatre, Downtown Bend. Tickets are $22 in advance, $40 in advance for both shows, $25 at the door and are available at the Tower Theatre box office or online at towertheatre.org. You can purchase raffle tickets online before the event. Get your tickets early — this event always sells out.

541-385-6908 x18 • envirocenter.org