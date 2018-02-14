Mountainfilm on Tour to Arrive in Bend February 23 & 24

(Photo courtesy of Mountainfilm on Tour)

A Fundraiser for The Environmental Center

Two nights of culturally rich, adventure-packed and inspiring documentary films curated from the

Mountainfilm festival held every year in Telluride, Colorado. The tour will soon visit Bend at the Tower Theatre

on February 23-24 with films that explore themes connected to Mountainfilm’s mission: using the power of film,

art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world. Each night will feature different films!

Proceeds from the event will benefit The Environmental Center, a local non-profit organization that works

to embed sustainability into daily life in Central Oregon. The Environmental Center helps people live, work,

play and learn in ways that will ensure a healthy future for people and the planet.

“Mountanfilm always reminds me why I love being outside, connecting with nature, learning life lessons, and

having fun with family and friends,” said Mike Riley, Executive Director of The Environmental Center. “The mix

of films about adventure, culture and environmental issues is a great fit for Bend. We’re thrilled to bring it back

for the 15th year!”

The event includes a raffle sponsored by Mountain Supply, Crow’s Feet Commons and other local businesses

with prizes that include a backcountry ski package. Raffle tickets will be sold in advance online, and each night

at the event.

Event sponsors include: The Gear Fix, Hydro Flask, Smolich Nissan, Spork, Central Oregon Radiology

Associates, Deschutes Brewery, Dream Home Building and Design, Lonza Pharma & Biotech, Moementum,

Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe, Area Rug Connection, Aaron Fulcher, Broker, Blaise Cacciola Architect, Bend

Dental Group, Engle Apiary, Skjersaa Group, Wall Street Suites, 92/9FM and The Source Weekly.

WHEN: Friday, February 23rd and Saturday, February 24th at 7:00 p.m. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Different

films each night!

WHERE: Tower Theatre – Downtown Bend

TICKETS: $22 in advance; $40 in advance for both shows; $25 at the door. Tickets are available at the Tower

Theatre box office or online at towertheatre.org. You can also purchase raffle tickets online before the event.

Get your tickets early — this event always sells out!

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Call (541) 385-6908 x 18 or visit www.envirocenter.org