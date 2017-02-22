Mountainfilm on Tour: A Fundraiser for The Environmental Center

Mountainfilm is back for its 14th tour in Bend February 24-25 featuring two nights of inspirational documentary films with themes of exploring cultures, preserving environments and promoting adventure. The event showcases the very best of Telluride Mountainfilm Festival, an annual film festival in Colorado with a mission to use the power of film, art and ideas to create a better world. Each night will feature different films! All event proceeds benefit The Environmental Center’s mission to embed sustainability into daily life in Central Oregon.

And new this year — you can purchase your raffle tickets online ahead of time.

Mountainfilm 2017 Playlists:



FRIDAY

The Mysteries (8 mins)

Ace and the Desert Dog (9 mins)

Equal Footing (8 mins)

Canyon Song (14 mins)

Nascent (7 mins)

Darklight (8 mins)

INTERMISSION (15)

To Scale: The Solar System (7 mins)

The Accord (19 mins)

The Super Salmon (25 mins)

One of Those Days (3 mins)

SATURDAY

Edges (10 mins)

Mile 19 (10 mins)

Throw (10 mins)

Kamchatka Steelhead Project (8 mins)

Running Wild (7 mins)

StrongWater (11 mins)

Iceland. Proven Here (6 mins)

INTERMISSION (15)

Wasfia (14 mins)

When We Were Knights (12 mins)

Locked In: First Descent of the Beriman Gorge (25 mins)

Angel Annihilates Alaska (4 mins)