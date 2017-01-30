Mountainfilm on Tour A Fundraiser for The Environmental Center

Photo courtesy of Tower Theatre

Mountainfilm is back for its 14th tour in Bend February 24-25 featuring two nights of inspirational documentary films with themes of exploring cultures, preserving environments and promoting adventure. The event showcases the very best of Telluride Mountainfilm Festival, an annual film festival in Colorado with a mission to use the power of film, art and ideas to create a better world. Each night will feature different films! All event proceeds benefit The Environmental Center’s mission to embed sustainability into daily life in

Central Oregon.

www.envirocenter.org

www.mountainfilm.org