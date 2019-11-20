Mt. Bachelor Elevates Spring with the Return of RendezVan and Debut of the 2020 Woodward Peace Park Championships

RendezVan Festival + Woodward Peace Park Championships = best spring experience on snow, April 22-26, 2020

Lock in your limited VIP or van / RV space now and start dreaming about your best days at Mt. Bachelor

Woodward Peace Park Championship Course open to the public on final day of RendezVan, Sunday, April 26, and will feature Danny Davis and other pros

Mt. Bachelor, which boasts natural mountain adventure at the heart of Bend culture and a POWDR resort, announced that RendezVan, a celebration of camper and van-life culture in the mountains, will return to the resort and be amplified by the Oregon debut of the 2020 Woodward Peace Park Championships.

RendezVan is a multiday event hosted by Mt. Bachelor that celebrates Pacific Northwest van culture with craft food and beverages, music and spring skiing and snowboarding. Nothing beats a full day on the snow and to then be able to walk a few hundred feet to your van, spark up the fire pit and settle into après with friends and family while looking forward to some live music. Whether you want to hang at the Woodward mini-ramp, enjoy the thriving cart culture for delicious Pacific Northwest dining or walk the aisles dreaming up your next adventure rig, Mt. Bachelor has you covered as RendezVan returns this coming year.

The 2020 Woodward Peace Park Championships is a culmination event put on by POWDR, a family-owned adventure lifestyle company and Mt. Bachelor’s parent company, and Danny Davis, X Games and Winter Dew Tour-decorated professional snowboarder, who together founded Woodward Peace Park in 2019. The partnership builds on Davis’ original vision to create a new type of on-mountain experience that reinvents freestyle terrain with a focus on fun, flow and progression, and scales that vision for public access to the Peace Park experience for those who love sliding on snow. The 2020 Woodward Peace Park Championships will continue the model of being a peer-judged contest for invited pros.

“Our sold-out inaugural RendezVan event was a highlight of our spring season in 2019,” says John McLeod, president and general manager of Mt. Bachelor. “Bringing Danny Davis and the world’s top snowboarders to experience our incredible natural terrain for the 2020 Woodward Peace Park Championships is all the reason we needed to make RendezVan even bigger with major headlining music acts, and even more craft experiences and Pacific Northwest culture. Mt. Bachelor will be the place to be this April.”

Woodward Peace Park will be open all season long at Mt. Bachelor as part of the resort’s new-this-year Woodward Mountain Park, and the 2020 Woodward Peace Park Championships will feature a special, five-day-only championships course with public access available only on April 26. The Woodward Peace Park Championships course will be designed in collaboration with Davis, the Woodward Bachelor terrain park team and Snow Park Technologies. Stay tuned for details on how guests at POWDR resorts across the country can submit a Woodward Mountain Park video part to win a spot to compete in the Championships.

“I’m a big fan of Mt. Bachelor — and good music and van culture — so bringing the Woodward Peace Park Championships to Mt. Bachelor on the same week as RendezVan was a no-brainer,” says Davis. “The inaugural Woodward Peace Park Championships at Boreal California in 2019 elevated the experience, and I can’t wait to collaborate with Woodward Mt. Bachelor and see how the event comes to life on Mt. Bachelor’s unique volcanic terrain.”

For guaranteed space and best pricing, RendezVan VIP and Full packages are available now. All festival fun and live music, other than food and beverages, are open to all Mt. Bachelor guests and is free. Access to the Peace Park Championship course on Sunday, April 26, is open to both snowboarders and skiers with purchase of a valid all-mountain lift ticket or any of the Mt. Bachelor season or multi-day pass products.

Saturday night, Ghost of Revere will be opening for headlining American bluegrass and folk-rock band Trampled by Turtles, and Sunday the Woodward Peace Park Championship course will be open for a pro and public progression session.

There are 15 VIP Packages available for $299 that include hookups and a four-night stay. Full Packages for Van / RV camping are $129 and include a four-night stay.

For more information about RendezVan, visit rendezvan.com.

To view the full show of the 2019 Woodward Peace Park Championships, visit here.

mtbachelor.com