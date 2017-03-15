Mt. Bachelor Riverhouse Jazz to Celebrate the Blues

(Photo above: LaRhonda Steele | courtesy of Mt. Bachelor Riverhouse)

King Louie’s Portland Blues Revue assembles a “who’s who” of blues stars with Andy Stokes…Lisa Mann…LaRhonda Steele….Louis Pain…Peter Dammann…Edwin Coleman…Renato Caranto…and special guest Danny Armstrong.

Mt. Bachelor Riverhouse Jazz announce the sixth weekend of its seven-month jazz series, presenting a special performance e of blues all-stars. King Louie’s Portland Blues Revue will assemble for an exclusive Bend engagement on March 17-18, in the intimate new jazz room at Riverhouse on the Deschutes hotel.

The blues stars first came together in 2013, when Executive Producer Marshall Glickman asked organist extraordinaire Louis Pain if he could convince the top Portland-based blues stars to come together on the same stage. The result was an amazing line-up that showcases Portland’s finest blues players and vocalists, with a heavy dose of soul and R&B:

Louis Pain, one the of the hottest B3 organ players this side of the Mississippi, superb band leader and one of the most respected musicians in the Pacific Northwest.

Andy Stokes(www.andystokesmusic.com), one of the finest soul singers in the world (Marvin Gaye is turning over in his grave!), and a simply awesome entertainer who will bring the audience to their feet.

LaRhonda Steele (www.larhondasteele.com), Portland’s first lady of the blues, who sings in the tradition of Aretha.

Lisa Mann (www.lisamannmusic.com), recipient of the 2016 Blues Music Award (for her sizzling bass skills), multiple Muddy Waters Awards from the Cascade Blues Association, and blessed with a sweet and sometimes gritty voice.

Peter Dammann (www.davidvestband.com/dammann),a native of the Chicago blues scene, may be the most seriously underrated blues guitarists in the world (who backed the great Paul deLay for over 20 years.

Edwin Coleman III (www.reverbnation.com/musician/edwincolemaniii), who provides the backbeat for Portland’s horn-driven soul outfit, Soul Vaccination, and doubles as a great cartoonist and downright awesome drummer.

Renato Caranto(www.renatocaranto.com), the great, soulful tenor player who spent several years with Merle Haggard before his passing, a long-time member of Mel Brown’s Septet, and one of Portland’s most respected and well-liked musicians.

Danny Armstrong (www.lavaysmith.com/meet_the_band.html), special guest who comes from the Bay Area, where he regularly plays trombone with Lavey Smith and the Red Hot Skillet Lickers, adds a great twist to this amazing revue.

Portland Blues Revue’s shows at Mt. Bachelor Riverhouse Jazz will open at 6:30pm with Jazz Bros., a trio of Bend’s finest jazz musicians – pianist Andy Armer (co-writer of Rise, multi-platinum tune made famous by Herb Alpert), electric bassist Warren Zaiger (leader of the COCC jazz band), and drummer Georges Bouhey.

Reserved-seat tickets to the King Louie’s Portland Blues Revue ($48, plus fee), as well as closing weekend, April 14-15, with the Ravi Coltrane Quintet. Also available is a special Jazz + Ski + Stay package, in partnership with Mt. Bachelor, where guests coming from out-of-town can purchase a package ($575, plus taxes) that includes two nights lodging, two tickets to Mt. Bachelor Riverhouse Jazz (March 18 or April 15), and two days with two lift tickets at Bachelor).

Mt. Bachelor Riverhouse Jazz is a 7-month series that runs one weekend each month, from October – April. Each weekend features shows on Friday and Saturday, with Oregon’s top student ensembles opening. The series provides a first-class music experience in an intimate setting adjacent to Currents, the new restaurant inside Bend’s recently-renovated Riverhouse on the Deschutes hotel, Bend’s iconic hotel & convention center overlooking the picturesque Deschutes River. The property was acquired in 2015 by Vesta Hospitality, a hospitality investment and hotel management company based in Vancouver, Washington.

Mt. Bachelor Riverhouse Jazz is made possible due to the generous support of its sponsors and media partners, including Mt. Bachelor, Hughes Farms, GoodLife Brewing Company, Stoller Family Estate, KTVZ NewsChannel 21, The Source Weekly and Michelle’s Piano Company.

2016/17 Lineup & Dates (Weekends 6 & 7)

March 17-18 King Louie’s Portland Blues Review…featuring Andy Stokes, LaRhonda Steele & Lisa Mann

“As heavy as Memphis soul’s impact has been, don’t forget how flat-out good the music was. The (Portland Blues Review) will remind you” (The Oregonian)

“Soul singer Andy Stokes sings Marvin Gaye as good as Marvin himself” (Marshall Glickman)

Watch and listen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AlfVZheUeVg

Opening: Jazz Bros (from Bend) (Georges Bouhey, Andy Armer &Warren Zaiger)