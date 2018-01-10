Mt. Bachelor Riverhouse Jazz to Welcome George Colligan, Buster Williams & Lenny White

(Photo courtesy of Mt. Bachelor Riverhouse Jazz)

Our fourth weekend of world-class jazz is this weekend, January 12-13, featuring a killer trio of jazz heavyweights – George Colligan, Buster Williams and Lenny White Trio.

Two legends, bassist Buster Williams (Herbie Hancock, Wayne Shorter, Bobby McFerrin, Sonny Fortune), and drummer Lenny White ( Miles David, Chick Corea’s Return To Forever , Gato Barbieri, Larry Coryell, Chaka Kahn, Freddie Hubbard), join world-renown pianist George Colligan (Jack DeJohnette, Cassandra Wilson, Jane Monheit, Christian McBride), form this world-class trio.

“Buster’s harmony is impeccable and he has a rhythmic sense that is unfailing, feeling and utterly original.”

( The Penguin Guide To Jazz) Just after graduating high school in 1960, Buster Williams had the opportunity to play with Gene Ammons and Sonny Stitt when his dad, Charles, Sr. was also unable to make a gig, and sent

Buster in his stead. This gig led to one of the most celebrated careers in jazz history, including as a member of Herbie Hancock’s early 70’s groups, decades of collaboration with guitarist Larry Coryell, and in Monk’s repertory band Sphere. It will be in honor to welcome Buster to our stage. Check out Herbie talking about Buster – great stories!

Drummer Lenny White’s very first record was Miles Davis’s ground-breaking album, Bitches Brew, (1970). He later joined Chick Corea’s ground-breaking fusion band, Return to Forever. He plays often with Buster and George, so you can expect a tight set, but with many moments of improvisation and interplay. Lenny is a three-time Grammy winner. Check out Lenny way, way back in the days of Return to Forever…extraordinary, and way ahead of its time!

Lenny White is “one of the founding fathers of jazz fusion” ( Scott Yanao, Allmusic) Respected and known as one of the most innovative jazz pianists in the world, George Colligan is also a fabulous drummer, organist and plays a killer trumpet, which was his first instrument before switching to drums in high school, before

concentrating on piano. Colligan’s style is eclectic, incorporating everything from show tunes to funk, from free improvisation to modern classical music, as he has been influenced from playing with the likes of Phil Woods, Gary Bartz, Cassandra Wilson and Al Foster. He is a recipient of a Chamber Music America award

for composition, and has released over 21 albums as a leader and 100 as a sideman. Check out George with his 2009 trio in Italy – wow!

George Colligan is “one of the best kept secrets in jazz.” ( Chris Hoven, All About Jazz ) What a coup to bring George, Buster and Lenny to Mt. Bachelor Riverhouse Jazz – this is a show you will not want to miss.

As always we love showcasing the best student jazz musicians in Oregon, and both January shows will open

with a set by the Eclipse, from the Alan Jones Academy of Music.

Doors open at 6:00, followed by Eclipse’s set at 6:30 and the headline show at 7:30 (there will be two full one hour sets). The shows are open to all ages.

Tickets are available now at riverhouse.com/jazz .