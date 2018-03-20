Mt. Bachelor Riverhouse Jazz to Welcome Taylor Eigsti Quartet

Mt. Bachelor Riverhouse Jazz welcomes Grammy nominee, pianist Taylor Eigsti (John Mayer, Joshua Redman, Christian McBride, Esperanza Spalding, Dave Brubeck, Chris Botti, Sting), who was acclaimed by Brubeck as “the most amazing talent I’ve ever come across,”. At just 31 years old, Taylor Eigsti embodies the future of jazz. He swings, he harkens the masters, but his voice is all his own. Be prepared to simply be blown away. He was labeled a prodigy very soon after starting to study piano, at the age of 4. He has released seven albums as a band leader and received two Grammy nominations (Best Jazz Solo, Best Instrumental Composition).

Eigsti has composed music for symphony orchestras and played some of the world’s most iconic venues (Carnegie Hall, Hollywood Bowl, Vienna Konzerthaus). Taylor leads a quartet of virtuoso musicians that includes bassist Harish Raghavan (Kurt Elling, Billy Childs, Vijay Iyer, Benny Green, Ambrose Akinmusire), perhaps the most sought after drummer in the jazz world, multi-Grammy nominated Eric Harland (Betty Carter, Esperanza Spalding, Wynton Marsalis, Wayne Shorter, Joe Henderson, Charles Lloyd) on drums, and Grammy winning guitarist Julian Lage (Béla Fleck, Fred Hersch, Dayna Stephens, Gary Burton). Lage, 30, another child prodigy, was the subject of the 1997 film Jules at Eight. At age 13 he performed at the 2000 Grammy Awards, and he has been a faculty member at the Stanford Jazz Project since the age of 15.

Mt. Bachelor Riverhouse Jazz is all about offering our patrons an exceptional experience that is comparable to the world’s great jazz clubs. We take great care when it comes to sound quality, lighting, ambiance, piano tuning (we have a real piano…a Steinway Model A), table service, great food (pre-show or during the show), fabulous cocktails (featuring Crater Lake Spirits), fine wines (featuring Stoller Family Estate), and a great selection of local craft beers.

Mt. Bachelor Riverhouse Jazz is a 7-month series that runs one weekend each month, from October – April. Each weekend features shows on Friday and Saturday, with Oregon’s top student ensembles opening. The series provides a first-class music experience in an intimate setting adjacent to CURRENTS, the restaurant inside Bend’s recently-renovated Riverhouse on the Deschutes hotel, Bend’s iconic hotel & convention center overlooking the picturesque

Deschutes River.

Also, don’t forget, CURRENTS lounge now features Mt. Bachelor Riverhouse Jazz Thursdays – live local jazz (and, now, blues, R&B, vocalists and, even a little Louisiana “swamp music”. There is a deep pool of talent right here in Bend, so we are thrilled to be able to present live music every Thursday from 7-9pm. And, the good news is that there is no cover.

Friday, March 23 & Saturday, March 24

Doors: 6pm • Headliner: 7:30pm

Tickets: $69 Reserved Seating

riverhouse.com/jazz