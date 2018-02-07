Mt. Bachelor Riverhouse Jazz Welcomes Regina Carter Quintet

Mt. Bachelor Riverhouse Jazz, now in its second year, is a seven-month series that runs one weekend each month, October through April. Shows are on Friday and Saturday, with Oregon’s top student ensembles opening.

The series provides a first-class music experience in an intimate setting adjacent to CURRENTS, the new restaurant inside Bend’s recently-renovated Riverhouse on the Deschutes hotel, Bend’s iconic hotel and convention center overlooking the picturesque Deschutes River.

The Riverhouse on the Deschutes is honored to present Regina Carter, world-renown crown jewel of jazz violinists, as our next Mt Bachelor Riverhouse Jazz headliner February 16 and 17.

Her musical influences include Motown, Gospel, Afro-Cuban, Swing, Bebop and even country. She has played with artists such as Aretha Franklin, Billy Joel and Wynton Marsalis, and she has performed at many of the most esteemed venues in the world. In 2006 Carter received the rare McArthur Fellowship (“genius grant”).

Tickets available at riverhouse.com/jazz