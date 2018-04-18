Mt. Bachelor Riverhouse Jazz Welcomes the Dan Balmer Extravaganza April 20-21

(Photo courtesy of Mt. Bachelor Riverhouse Jazz)

Mt. Bachelor Riverhouse Jazz completes its second and final year of performances at the Riverhouse, April 20-21, with a weekend showcasing the adroit and versatile jazz guitarist Dan Balmer (Airto, Benny Green, Joey DeFrancesco), in a unique format leading three different trios.

Trio Uncontrollable (featuring Damian Erskine on bass & drummer Jason Palmer), a Flamenco trio, Caminos Cruzados (featuring Nat Hulskamp & Israel Annoh) and The Dan Balmer Trio (featuring Diana Ross’ pianist George Mitchell & drummer Jason Palmer) will perform. Each trio will play a 45 minute set, in three contrasting styles, all featuring dexterousness of Balmer.

Mt. Bachelor Riverhouse Jazz has from the start, been about offering our patrons an exceptional experience that is comparable to the world’s great jazz clubs. We take great care when it comes to sound quality, lighting, ambiance, piano tuning (we have a real piano…a Steinway Model A), table service, great food (pre-show or during the show), fabulous cocktails (featuring Crater Lake Spirits), fine wines (featuring Stoller Family Estate), and a great selection of local craft beers.

We recommend purchasing tickets now for this very special, and final weekend of shows at the Riverhouse. All seats are reserved, so you can secure the location of your choice.

On a personal note, this endeavor has been a labor of love and hard work, combined with a commitment to great jazz and to an exceptional listener experience. Our valued series subscribers and jazz lovers in the community who have supported us throughout, our committed sponsors, our exceptional musicians, and a dedicated Riverhouse staff have shown us that these events have value and that there is an audience. Further, there is a thirst in our community for first class jazz events. It is our hope that the series can return in another venue, and we continue to explore the possibilities to that end. Stay tuned!

Tickets are available now at riverhouse.com/jazz.