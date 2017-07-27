Munch & Music Concerts in Drake Park

Every Thursday through August 10, Bendites can enjoy free music in Drake Park. The evening will include an opening band and a headlining band, time in between acts to grab delicious food from one of the many vendors, craft and fine art vendors and great kids activities like bouncy houses. Deschutes Brewery Libation Station will be available with beer, wine

and cocktails.

August 3: Too Slim and the Taildraggers have created an eclectic style of blues and rock that has become a genre all its own. The band’s ever evolving musical direction cannot be classified into any box or category. The eclectic nature of the band allows Too Slim and the Taildraggers to easily crossover and appeal to audiences of various musical tastes. In 2012, Tim Too Slim Langford relocated from Seattle to Nashville, Tennessee. Too Slim is backed by the some of the best musicians Nashville has to offer, Eric Hanson on Bass and Jeff “Shakey” Fowlkes on Drums/Vocals.

August 10: Pigs on the Wing Imagine the energy and electric intensity of Dark Side of the Moon era Pink Floyd in an intimate theater or rock club environment. Hailing from Portland, Oregon, Pigs on the Wing has been delivering just that spellbinding experience to wide-ranging audiences since 2006. Pigs on the Wing brings an intense, high energy experience to the table that is both true to the original and unapologetic in its interpretation, something which the band members believe has set it apart from the other tributes from the very beginning.