MUNCH & MUSIC CONCERTS IN DRAKE PARK

The 27th Annual Bend Memorial Clinic Munch and Music concert series will kick off on Thursday, July 6 with an outstanding line-up of national touring artists.

Every Thursday beginning July 6 through August 10, Bendites can enjoy free music in Drake Park. The evening will include an opening band and a headlining band, time in between acts to grab delicious food from one of the many vendors, craft and fine art vendors and great kids activities like bouncy houses. Deschutes Brewery Libation Station will be available with beer, wine and cocktails.

July Lineup

July 6: Arrival From Sweden is the world’s most popular and best selling ABBA show band and since their start in 1995, the production has toured over Sixty nations and appeared in several TV and radio shows all over the world. They have done fifty tours in the USA since 2005 and have played with over sixty symphony orchestras worldwide since 2007. ARRIVAL from Sweden performs in ABBA inspired clothing. Most of the original outfits used by ABBA were made by Owe Sandström.

July 13: Cowboy Junkies were formed in Toronto in 1985 after guitarist and songwriter Michael Timmins and long-time friend and musical partner, bassist Alan Anton, recruited Michael’s sister, singer Margo Timmins and brother, drummer Peter Timmins to join them.

The band recorded its blues-inspired debut album Whites Off Earth Now!! (1986) and released it on their own Latent label.

July 20: Ozomatli. Since its inception in 1995, innovation and creativity have defined Ozomatli. Hailing from Los Angeles, the group found a way to represent the city’s eclectic culture through music that appeals to the local community and the world beyond. Ozomatli’s success is exemplified in an impressive variety of genres, from classic to modern Latino, urban, hip-hop and other

world styles.

July 27: The Brothers Comatose. Expansive, uplifting and just downright beautiful, City Painted Gold is one of the most anticipated records of the coming year —at least amongst the loyal fans The Brothers Comatose had won while touring across the country in support of their past two releases. Infused with a sense of relaxed, experienced confidence, The Brothers Comatose offer a southwestern-tinged, rowdy string band sound that might just make this your new favorite record before you turn it over to side B. Walking lockstep with their undeniable top-flight musicianship is an easy humility.

Drake Park, located in downtown Bend, makes for the ideal outdoor atmosphere for a great weekly evening outing with family and friends to enjoy live music and delicious food and drink. There is only lawn seating, so we ask that guests only bring low back chairs.

Enjoying its 27th year in 2017, the Bend Memorial Clinic Munch & Music free concert in Drake Park series presented by The Source Weekly and Hayden Homes continues to be a summertime favorite.