Music Education Scholarships Now Available for Three Rivers School Students

(Photo courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

Over the past 15 years, Sunriver Music Festival has consistently maintained its commitment to music education at Sunriver’s Three Rivers School. Now, through the support of Bennington Properties, the Festival is expanding its support again with a new scholarship program for motivated students.

“Robert Bennington recently established a $5,000 matching challenge fund to help support music students in South Deschutes County,” explains Festival Executive Director Pam Beezley. “This generous support has allowed us to now offer scholarships for individual and private lessons.”

Beezley adds that no experience in music is necessary, but a clear demonstration of interest and commitment from both students and their parents is required. The scholarship may be used for lessons on any musical instrument, including vocals. The new Fund supports two programs:

After school private and small ensemble lessons for band and orchestra students— lessons held at Three Rivers School.

Vocal, guitar and piano — private or group lessons — lessons held at various music teachers’ studios in Sunriver (based on schedule availability).

“Currently 92 percent of all Three Rivers students participate in music programs,” adds Beezley. “Beginner band has 35 students, advanced band has 58 students, guitar class has 20 students and choir has grown to 70 singers!”

Last school year, the Festival provided funds to Three Rivers to purchase new band instruments, repair instruments, purchase new music for band, choir, orchestra and bring professional musicians to the school for educational performances.

In December 2017, Concert Rock Violinist Aaron Meyer conducted a three-day Artist in Residence program for all K-8 students. Participants learned how to write a song and put it to music. Each class performed their new composition for their peers, teachers and parents. Recordings were made available for the students to keep.

In March 2018, the University of Oregon Brass Quintet performed and conducted a workshop for band students. The quintet included U of O music professors and instructors.

For more information about the Sunriver Music Festival’s Music Student Scholarship Fund, contact the Festival office at 541-593-1084 or email information@sunrivermusic.org.